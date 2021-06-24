FedEx (FDX) Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

Can FedEx (FDX) deliver on earnings? Buoyed by stronger-than-expected business activity and pandemic-induced e-commerce volumes, particularly in its domestic parcel capacity, FDX stock has shot up more than 140% over the past year. Investors now want to know what the package delivery giant can do to sustain its momentum.

That question, among others, will be answered when the company reports fourth quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Often seen as a bellwether for the overall health of the economy, FedEx’s revenue and profit forecast will be closely-watched, mostly for any indication of of inflationary pressures. Meanwhile, the shares have cooled off a bit, falling some 12% from their 52-week high. But that decline might be temporary, according to an analyst at Stephens who last week reiterated its Overweight rating on FedEx.

While upping the price target by $10 to $360 from $350, the analyst noted, “In a market starving for companies that have pricing power and leverage to secular growth themes, we are surprised that FDX has been stubbornly range bound for the last six months.” In terms of pricing leverage, FedEx has been able to boost prices without incurring additional expenses. This is due to a combination of increased shipping demand at a time companies are struggling with supply constraints and being forced to raise their prices.

At the same time, over the past several quarters FedEx's profits and margins have steadily risen, thanks to higher revenue for its main operating business segments. And that seems to be the point that Stephens analyst is making. On Thursday, investors will want to hear that same level of optimism from FedEx’s management team, particularly about profitability improvements among FedEx’s various segments, along with positive effects from the mass distribution of vaccines and the re-opening of the economy.

In the three months that ended May, analysts expect the Memphis, Tenn.-based company to earn $4.94 per share on revenue of $21.45 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.53 per share on revenue of $17.36 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 89% year over year to $17.98 per share, up from $9.50 a year ago, while full-year revenue of $82.84 billion would rise 19.70% year over year.

The fact that full-year profits are projected to rise at close to 90% underscores not only the pricing power FedEx has enjoyed, but also the surge in shipping volumes combined with operating efficiency the management has applied to the business, particularly in the e-commerce segment. Q4 profit margins are expected to expand to 8.3% in 2022 from 7.7% in 2021. In Q3 the company beat on both the top and bottom lines with revenue rising 23% year over year to $21.5 billion. Q3 adjusted EPS was $3.47, topping estimates by 23 cents.

Q3 average daily package volume for FedEx Ground jumped 25% to 13.2 million with revenue per package rising by 11% year over year to $9.72. These metrics support the 140% rise in FDX stock over the past year. The company deserves tons of credit for how quickly it as restructured the business. But with FedEx shares trading near $290, Stephens’ $360 price target calls for 25% premiums from current levels.

The concern being, with the stock already trading at 28 times trailing earnings, which is almost ten points higher than the S&P 500 index, the market already assumes strong operating metrics even without the shares regaining their highs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.