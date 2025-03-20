FedEx (FDX) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

FedEx (FDX) reported $22.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended February 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $4.51 for the same period compares to $3.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.89 billion, representing a surprise of +1.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.01%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.65.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how FedEx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

FedEx Express - Package - Average daily package volume - Total international export ADV : 1.14 million versus 1.11 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1.14 million versus 1.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. FedEx Freight - Weight per shipment - Composite weight per shipment : 917 thousand compared to the 922.08 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 917 thousand compared to the 922.08 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. FedEx Express - Package - Average daily package volume - Total ADV : 17.87 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17.19 million.

: 17.87 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17.19 million. FedEx Express - Freight - Average daily freight pounds - U.S. 2.2 million versus 2.59 million estimated by four analysts on average.

2.2 million versus 2.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Federal Express segment : $19.18 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $18.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +89.9%.

: $19.18 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $18.89 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +89.9%. Revenue- Other and eliminations : $890 million compared to the $894.19 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.5% year over year.

: $890 million compared to the $894.19 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.5% year over year. Revenue- FedEx Freight segment : $2.09 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

: $2.09 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%. Revenue- FedEx Express- Freight- Total freight revenue : $1.31 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.7% year over year.

: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.7% year over year. Revenue- FedEx Express- Freight- U.S. $286 million versus $332.43 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -55.9% change.

$286 million versus $332.43 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -55.9% change. Revenue- FedEx Express- Other : $216 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $253.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.6%.

: $216 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $253.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.6%. Revenue- FedEx Express- Package- International domestic : $1.08 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change.

: $1.08 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.1% change. Revenue- FedEx Express- Package- International Priority: $2.10 billion versus $2.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change.

Shares of FedEx have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -7.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

