FedEx (FDX) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect FedEx (FDX) to post quarterly earnings of $4.87 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7%. Revenues are expected to be $22.12 billion, up 2% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some FedEx metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other and Eliminations' to come in at $838.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- FedEx Services' should arrive at $71.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- FedEx Express' of $10.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- FedEx Ground' will reach $8.87 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - Total U.S Domestic Package' reaching 2,616.17 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2.65 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Average daily freight pounds - FedEx Express - Freight - International airfreight' stands at 778.06 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 703 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Composite Weight per LTL shipment - FedEx Freight segment' will likely reach 939.36 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 955 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - Total International Export Package' to reach 1,035.69 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 991 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - U.S. deferred' will reach 965.30 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 970 thousand.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - Total' will reach 5,411.69 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.38 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - U.S. overnight box' at 1,212.83 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.23 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average daily package volume - FedEx Express - Package - International Domestic' should come in at 1,759.83 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.74 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of FedEx have returned +0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. Currently, FDX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

