FedEx (FDX) Picks Subramaniam as New CEO to Succeed Smith

FedEx Corporation FDX has named president and chief operating officer, Raj Subramaniam, as its new CEO, replacing founder Frederick W. Smith. The change is set to take effect Jun 1, 2022 onward.



Prior to being appointed as the president and chief operating officer of FedEx, Subramaniam had served as the president and chief executive officer of FedEx Express — FedEx’s primary segment. Having joined the company in 1991, he has served in the capacity of several other leadership roles.

Subramaniam has been named president and CEO-elect of FedEx, effective immediately. He will continue to be a part of the board.



Current chairman and chief executive officer, Fred Smith, will become executive chairman, effective Jun 1. He will be responsible for board governance as well as issues of global importance, including sustainability, innovation and public policy.

Both Smith and Subramaniam will report to the board and the chief operating officer position will not be backfilled.



This top-management change comes at a time when supply-chain disruptions and a tight labor market are hurting FedEx’s operations. The Ground segment (the second largest segment at FedEx in terms of contribution to revenues) is taking a hit from higher operating expenses pertaining to labor market woes and wage pressures, as well as increased costs related to network expansion.

