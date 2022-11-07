FedEx (FDX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

FedEx (FDX) closed the most recent trading day at $159.24, moving +1.65% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.96% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery company had gained 1.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 1.85% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 0.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FedEx as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.78, down 42.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.56 billion, up 0.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.34 per share and revenue of $95.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of -30.42% and +2.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.35% lower. FedEx currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FedEx has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.93 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.65.

Also, we should mention that FDX has a PEG ratio of 0.91. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

