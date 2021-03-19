FedEx (FDX) Gains More Than 4% on Q3 Earnings & Revenue Beat

FedEx Corporation FDX reported strong third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Feb 28, 2021) results despite severe winter affecting performance in February. Following this, shares of the company rose 4.4% in after-hours trading on Mar 18.



The company’s earnings (excluding 17 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.47 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.21. The bottom line surged more than 100% year over year, driven by increased volumes at FedEx International Priority and U.S. domestic residential package services, as well as pricing initiatives across all transportation segments.



Quarterly revenues of $21,510 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19,970.9 million and increased 23% year over year, primarily owing to higher volumes, thanks to coronavirus-driven increased demand for e-commerce. Operating income (on an adjusted basis) soared more than 100% year over year to $1.06 billion in the reported quarter due to pandemic-driven rise in demand for residential delivery services as well yield improvement. Operating margin (adjusted) also improved to 4.9% from 2.8% in the year-ago period.

Segmental Performance

Quarterly revenues at FedEx Express (including TNT Express) ascended 20.9% to $10.79 billion due to international export and U.S. domestic-package volume growth. Segmental operating income increased to $463 million from $137 million in the year-ago period. Also, segmental operating margin improved to 4.3% from 1.5% in third-quarter fiscal 2020.



FedEx Ground revenues surged 36.5% year over year to $7,980 million in the period under consideration, owing to residential delivery volume growth. Operating income came in at $702 million, augmenting 97.7% year over year. Segmental operating margin also improved to 8.8% from 6.1% in the prior-year quarter.



FedEx Freight revenues climbed 5.6% year over year to $1,836 million due to higher revenues per shipment and average daily shipments. The segment’s operating income ascended 5.3% to $119 million, thanks to focus on revenue qualitative initiatives. Operating margin was flat at 6.5%.

Outlook

For fiscal 2021, FedEx anticipates earnings per share, before the year-end MTM retirement plan accounting adjustment and debt-refinancing costs, in the band of $16.80-$17.40. The mid-point — $17.1 — of the guided range lies below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.33.



Additionally, the company estimates fiscal 2021 earnings per share in the range of $17.60-$18.20, before the year-end MTM retirement plan accounting adjustment and debt-refinancing costs, and excluding TNT Express integration expenses, costs associated with business realignment activities and the second-quarter fiscal 2021 MTM TNT Express retirement plan accounting adjustment.



Effective tax rate, before the year-end MTM retirement plan accounting adjustment, is expected between 21-22%. Meanwhile, capital expenditures are predicted to be $5.7 billion in fiscal 2021, higher than $5.1 billion anticipated previously, due to acceleration in FedEx Ground capacity expansion initiatives among other factors.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FedEx carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are ArcBest Corp. ARCB, Saia, Inc. SAIA and Mesa Air Group, Inc. MESA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of ArcBest, Saia and Mesa Air have rallied more than 100%, 85% and 300% in the past six months, respectively.

