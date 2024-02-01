FedEx (FDX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with FedEx (FDX) standing at $241.95, reflecting a +0.27% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.3%.

The package delivery company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.56% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's loss of 2.61% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.58%.

The upcoming earnings release of FedEx will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $3.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.57%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $22.04 billion, indicating a 0.58% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $17.76 per share and a revenue of $88.16 billion, signifying shifts of +18.72% and -2.16%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for FedEx. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.45% downward. FedEx is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, FedEx is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.59. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.52 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that FDX has a PEG ratio of 1.13. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, finds itself in the bottom 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.