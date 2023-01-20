FedEx (FDX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FedEx (FDX) closed at $186.88, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery company had gained 4.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.3%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FedEx as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, FedEx is projected to report earnings of $2.72 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 40.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.69 billion, down 4.03% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.60 per share and revenue of $91.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of -34.01% and -1.7%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% lower. FedEx currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note FedEx's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.55, so we one might conclude that FedEx is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that FDX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.79 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.