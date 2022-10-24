FedEx (FDX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

FedEx (FDX) closed the most recent trading day at $154.76, moving +1% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery company had gained 2.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 3.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FedEx as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.79, down 42.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.58 billion, up 0.46% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.53 per share and revenue of $96.65 billion, which would represent changes of -29.5% and +3.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.2% lower within the past month. FedEx is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, FedEx is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.18.

Meanwhile, FDX's PEG ratio is currently 0.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FedEx Corporation (FDX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.