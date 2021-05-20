FedEx (FDX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FedEx (FDX) closed at $309.05, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery company had gained 10.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.05%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FDX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 24, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.87, up 92.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.42 billion, up 23.38% from the prior-year quarter.

FDX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.04 per share and revenue of $81.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +89.89% and +17.63%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FDX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.47% higher. FDX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, FDX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.22.

Meanwhile, FDX's PEG ratio is currently 1.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FedEx Corporation (FDX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.