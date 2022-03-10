FedEx (FDX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

FedEx (FDX) closed the most recent trading day at $219.28, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the package delivery company had lost 11.27% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 5.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FedEx as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 17, 2022. On that day, FedEx is projected to report earnings of $4.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.58 billion, up 9.64% from the prior-year quarter.

FDX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.82 per share and revenue of $92.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.58% and +10.7%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. FedEx is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, FedEx is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.41. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.75.

Also, we should mention that FDX has a PEG ratio of 0.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

