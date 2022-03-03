FedEx (FDX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

FedEx (FDX) closed the most recent trading day at $221.31, moving +0.94% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery company had lost 12.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 2.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FedEx as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 17, 2022. In that report, analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $4.67 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.61 billion, up 9.74% from the prior-year quarter.

FDX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.75 per share and revenue of $92.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.2% and +10.65%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% lower. FedEx currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, FedEx is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.26, so we one might conclude that FedEx is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that FDX has a PEG ratio of 0.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

