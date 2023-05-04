FedEx (FDX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

FedEx (FDX) closed the most recent trading day at $226.37, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery company had lost 0.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.84%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.68%.

FedEx will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 20, 2023. On that day, FedEx is projected to report earnings of $4.78 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.97 billion, down 5.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.81 per share and revenue of $91.4 billion, which would represent changes of -28.14% and -2.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. FedEx currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note FedEx's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.84.

We can also see that FDX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.63 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.