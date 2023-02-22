FedEx (FDX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FedEx (FDX) closed at $202.83, marking a -1.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery company had gained 8.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 0.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FedEx as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 16, 2023. In that report, analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $2.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 40.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.63 billion, down 4.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.60 per share and revenue of $91.93 billion, which would represent changes of -34.01% and -1.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FedEx currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note FedEx's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.13, so we one might conclude that FedEx is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that FDX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

