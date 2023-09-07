FedEx (FDX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

FedEx (FDX) closed the most recent trading day at $256.16, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery company had lost 3.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 5.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

FedEx will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 20, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.68, up 6.98% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.84 billion, down 5.86% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.30 per share and revenue of $89.93 billion, which would represent changes of +15.64% and -0.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FedEx is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, FedEx is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.81, which means FedEx is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that FDX has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

FedEx Corporation (FDX)

