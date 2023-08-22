FedEx (FDX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

FedEx (FDX) closed the most recent trading day at $258.98, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the package delivery company had gained 0.45% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 4.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FedEx as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 20, 2023. In that report, analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $3.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.98%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.84 billion, down 5.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.30 per share and revenue of $89.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.64% and -0.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. FedEx is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that FedEx has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.02 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.14, which means FedEx is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that FDX has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FDX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

