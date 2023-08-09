FedEx (FDX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

FedEx (FDX) closed at $265.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the package delivery company had gained 3.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 2.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.35%.

FedEx will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 20, 2023. In that report, analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $3.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.98%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.84 billion, down 5.86% from the year-ago period.

FDX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.30 per share and revenue of $89.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.64% and -0.21%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. FedEx is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, FedEx currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.22.

Also, we should mention that FDX has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FDX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.