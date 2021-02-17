FedEx (FDX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

FedEx (FDX) closed the most recent trading day at $259.09, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the package delivery company had gained 4.13% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 2.32% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.

FDX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.25, up 130.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.72 billion, up 12.77% from the year-ago period.

FDX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.24 per share and revenue of $79.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +81.47% and +14.26%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FDX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FDX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, FDX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.78, which means FDX is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, FDX's PEG ratio is currently 1.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

