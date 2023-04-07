FedEx (FDX) Declares $1.26 Dividend

FedEx said on April 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.26 per share ($5.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $232.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.50%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 3.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.77%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2368 funds or institutions reporting positions in FedEx. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDX is 0.39%, an increase of 8.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.80% to 214,725K shares. The put/call ratio of FDX is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.67% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for FedEx is $249.90. The forecasts range from a low of $175.74 to a high of $320.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.67% from its latest reported closing price of $232.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FedEx is $95,532MM, an increase of 3.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

New Vernon Investment Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Future Financial Wealth Managment holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 27.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 75.60% over the last quarter.

SSO - ProShares Ultra S&P500 holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 22.83% over the last quarter.

Bedel Financial Consulting holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 17.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 13.22% over the last quarter.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina holds 108K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Fedex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FedEx Corp. provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $75 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its nearly 600,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.