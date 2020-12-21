FedEx (FDX) Begins Distributing Moderna Vaccines Across U.S.

FedEx Corporation FDX has begun the shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines throughout the United States.



Following the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of emergency use for the Moderna vaccine on Friday, FedEx started transporting the vaccine and kits of supplies for its administration on Sunday, through its Express division. The company is using FedEx Priority Overnight, supported by FedEx Priority Alert advanced monitoring, for this purpose.



Earlier this month, FedEx began distributing Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines across the United States. These vaccines too were shipped via FedEx Express. The company will begin vaccine shipments throughout Canada next week. Further, the company is preparing to start delivering vaccines to other countries.

FedEx Corporation Price

FedEx Corporation price | FedEx Corporation Quote

On a separate note, let’s take a look at the company’s recently released earnings report. FedEx’s earnings (excluding 28 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.83 per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.90. Moreover, the bottom line surged 92.4% year over year, driven by increased volumes at FedEx International Priority and U.S. domestic residential package services, as well as pricing initiatives across all transportation segments.



Quarterly revenues of $20,563 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19,326.7 million and increased 18.7% year over year, primarily owing to increased demand for e-commerce as coronavirus restricts people to their homes.

