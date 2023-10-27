FedEx (FDX) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

FedEx (FDX) closed the most recent trading day at $228.84, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

The the stock of package delivery company has fallen by 14.45% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 7.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of FedEx in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.07, indicating a 27.99% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.36 billion, down 2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $18.14 per share and a revenue of $89.76 billion, demonstrating changes of +21.26% and -0.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for FedEx. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher within the past month. Right now, FedEx possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, FedEx is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.57. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.78 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that FDX has a PEG ratio of 1.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. FDX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 21, this industry ranks in the top 9% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FDX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

