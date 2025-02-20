FedEx (FDX) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

FedEx (FDX) closed the most recent trading day at $268.46, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery company had lost 1.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 2.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of FedEx in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 20, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.59, signifying a 18.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $21.89 billion, indicating a 0.89% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $19.14 per share and a revenue of $87.6 billion, indicating changes of +7.53% and -0.06%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, FedEx holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, FedEx is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.35.

Also, we should mention that FDX has a PEG ratio of 1.1. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.35.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, placing it within the bottom 10% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.