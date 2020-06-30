FedEx (FDX) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

FedEx (FDX) will report fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. Investors will be focusing on whether the global logistics giant can finally reverse its declining earnings trend.

Assuming the company does earn $1.90 per share, that would mark a year-over-year decline of 62%. This comes on the heels of a 53% decline in the third quarter. And FedEx management has been somewhat bearish regarding the quarters ahead. Currently trading at $130 and down 14% year to date, while falling 15% over the past six months, there yet might not be any upside to FDX stock, according to BMO Capital analysts Fadi Chamoun.

"While the upcoming Q4/F20 results are likely to mark the worst of the COVID-19-led recession, structural challenges for Ground segment profitability, limited visibility into the Express segment self-help improvement opportunity, and weak cash flow and balance sheet render the risk/reward more balanced at current levels," noted Chamoun, who has a $130 price target on the stock.

Over the past few years, the company’s fundamentals have taken a hit, driven by not only global economic weakness, but also from a reduction of business FedEx receives from Amazon (AMZN), which has essentially become a competitor. The company is now adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic which has further devastated its business, and it’s unclear when things will recover. On Tuesday investors will want to hear some optimism, namely about profitability improvements within the FedEx Ground segment.

In the three months that ended May, analysts expect the Memphis, Tenn.-based company to earn $1.90 per share on revenue of $16.54 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $5.01 per share on revenue of $17.81 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to decline 42% year over year to $9.93 per share, down from $15.52 a year ago, while revenue of $68.3 billion would decline 2% year over year.

Beyond beating estimates, investors will want assurances from the management that the company’s growth initiatives, including efforts to improve its FedEx Express hub automation and modernize its FedEx Express air fleet, are on schedule. In an effort to better compete with Amazon, United Parcel Service (UPS), U.S. Postal Service, among others, the company has been scaling up its business-to-business (B2B) capabilities, while targeting more e-commerce clients.

FedEx does have the network capacity to serve thousands of e-commerce retailers and adopt a B2B focus. But it remains to be seen whether the company can meet those goals profitably. The fact that its operating margin plunged to 2.8% of revenue in the second quarter, down from 5.8% a year ago, remains a major concern. And citing the broad global uncertainty caused by the pandemic, FedEx in Q2 pulled its guidance.

All told, what the company says regarding the second half of the year will be critical to how the stock performs. It’s safe to say the bulls aren’t feeling confident about what the company might reveal. In other words, FedEx has a lot to prove to investors on Tuesday. While expectations have been lowered, the company can’t afford to miss on the bottom line, which would further fuel the negative sentiment on the stock.

