FedEx (FDX) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of FedEx (FDX) have risen more than 140% over the past year, buoyed by a combination of factors. Aside from stronger-than-expected business activity, particularly in its domestic parcel capacity, the transportation and logistics specialist has also enjoyed significant pandemic-induced e-commerce volumes. But can FedEx deliver on earnings?

The company will report third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Investors now want to know what the company can do to sustain this growth momentum. The shares have fallen some 12% from their 52-week high. In the last-reported quarter, revenue for the Express segment, the company’s largest operation, grew more modestly than the Ground and Services business. Meanwhile, over the past two quarters, that total revenue has risen some 16% compared to the same period last year.

Notably, there are now signs of a recovery in air cargo demand which should help relieve some of the pressure. Also, the mass distribution of vaccines and the re-opening of the economy should bode well for FedEx in the quarters ahead. And this recent pullback may prove to be a solid buying opportunity, given that FedEx stock is currently trading some 21% below its consensus price target of $332. On Thursday investors will nonetheless want to hear about profitability improvements among FedEx’s various segments. The management must also address the question of how much of its e-commerce growth is sustainable beyond 2021.

In the three months that ended February, analysts expect the Memphis, Tenn.-based company to earn $3.28 per share on revenue of $19.93 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.41 per share on revenue of $17.49 billion. For the full year, ending June, earnings are projected to rise 83% year over year to $17.43 per share, up from $9.50 a year ago, while full-year revenue of $79.65 billion would rise 15% year over year.

FedEx deserves considerable credit for how quickly the management has restructured the business, reversing perceived weaknesses into strengths. The fact that full-year earnings growth for the fiscal year is projected to grow more than 80% underscores not only the surge in volume FedEx’s shipping business has enjoyed, but also the level of efficiency the management has applied to the business, particularly in the e-commerce segment.

The consistent surge in e-commerce business activity has been the main driver of FedEx’s revenue, which prompted analysts at CFRA Research to become incrementally more bullish on FedEx shares which they recently assigned a Strong Buy rating. "In our view, it would be rare to find another stock with this type of growth trajectory valued at just 14x consensus 2022 earnings (30% below the S&P 500 multiple), as FDX currently is,” noted the analyst Colin Scarola.

The analysts believes the market — which estimates FedEx revenue to grow to just 4% by the end of 2021 — has the story wrong. Scarola argues that the company can “sustain much faster growth for much longer, as the e-commerce acceleration of 2020 should outlast the pandemic.” What’s more, FedEx’s logistical capabilities makes the company well-positioned capitalize on the opportunity to delivery vaccines not only across the United States, but also across the globe.

Analysts suggests that the increased volume from vaccine delivery could extend well into 2022. On Thursday investors will want to hear that same level of optimism, namely about profitability improvements within FedEx’s Ground segment.

