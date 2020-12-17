FedEx (FDX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

FedEx (FDX) will report second quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. What can the transportation and logistics specialist do for an encore? After a strong showing in Q1, driven by increased pandemic-induced e-commerce volumes, the market is eager to see if FedEx can again deliver the goods.

FDX stock, which is up 110% in six months and up 92% year to date, is trading near 52-week highs buoyed by stronger-than-expected business activity, particularly in its domestic parcel capacity. But investors shouldn’t lock in profits just yet. Citing confidence that the freight giant will beat consensus estimates in its earnings report, analysts at UBS recently upgraded the price target on the stock from $320 to a Street-high mark of $380.

"We expect FDX to deliver upside 2Q earnings and we are raising our estimate from $3.82/share to $4.20/share,” noted the analysts. “Asia airfreight rates have risen sequentially which provides support for FDX's Express performance while we believe the continued strength in e-commerce provides a strong revenue backdrop for ground.” FedEx deserves considerable credit for how quickly the management has restructured the business, reversing perceived weaknesses into strengths.

The company has also done a solid job adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic which at one point had devastated its business. Nevertheless, while there are legitimate reasons to be more optimistic about shipping capacity, which is driving up industry pricing, FedEx must show that the increased volumes, particularly in airfreight, aren’t going away. On Thursday investors will want to hear that same level of optimism, namely about profitability improvements within FedEx’s ground segment.

In the three months that ended November, analysts expect the Memphis, Tenn.-based company to earn $3.93 per share on revenue of $19.39 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.51 per share on revenue of $17.32 billion. For the full year, ending June 2021, earnings are projected to rise 15% year over year to $10.95 per share, up from $9.50 a year ago, while full-year revenue of $72 billion would rise 4% year over year.

While the management has executed on the company’s many growth initiatives, including efforts to improve its Express hub automation and modernize its Express air fleet, the recent surge in e-commerce business activity has been the main driver of FedEx’s revenue, particularly during the pandemic as customers move their shopping towards online retailers. And it would seem that FedEx is overcoming any setback caused from its partnership with Amazon (AMZN) coming to an end.

What’s more, FedEx’s logistical capabilities makes the company well-positioned capitalize on the opportunity to delivery vaccines not only across the United States, but also across the globe. Analysts suggests that the increased volume from vaccine delivery could extend well into 2022. And that’s likely the key reason why FDX shares are trading at their highest levels in more than two years.

Without a doubt, FedEx is operating on cylinders currently. But what the management says regarding the first half of 2021 and any upside to vaccine distribution will be critical to how the stock performs in the near term and long term. But I wouldn’t bet against the momentum the company has going.

