FedEx (FDX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can FedEx (FDX) still deliver the goods for investors? The company, which has often been perceived a proxy on the strength of the U.S. economy and business investment, has seemingly lost that connection, with the stock rising some 3% year to date compared to the 25% rise for the S&P 500 index. Is FedEx still worth holding?

The company is set to report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. And there hasn’t been a more important time this year for the company to show it can deliver where it matters the most — on both the top- and bottom lines. The fact that the company’s EPS projections continue to slide since the quarter began suggests there's strong pessimism about the company’s near-term execution.

The package delivery giant has fallen prey to Amazon’s (AMZN) shipping and logistics ambitions, as has its rival UPS (UPS). FedEx stock plunged more than 10% following the Q1 results which included a miss on both the top and bottom lines. FedEx management has been somewhat bearish regarding the quarters ahead. On Tuesday investors will want to see whether that bearishness turns to optimism, particularly as trade risk has been lifted — all of which can be a potential catalyst to send the stock higher.

In the three months that ended November, analysts expect the Memphis, Tenn.-based company to earn $2.80 per share on revenue of $17.68 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $4.03 per share on revenue of $17.82 billion. For the full year, ending June, earnings are projected to decline 22% year over year to $12.08 per share, down from $15.52 a year ago, while revenue of $69.88 billion would rise 0.3% year over year.

The company has seen earnings decline in three straight quarters so the expected decline in Q2 earnings isn't new. In the first quarter earnings were down 12% from the previous year. What’s more, consensus estimates call for 2020 earnings to fall some 22%. Likewise, first quarter revenue, which came in flat, is expected to be flat for the year. The lack of growth, combined with the drop in earnings, are the reasons for the stock’s underperformance.

The company is working to boost its Express business, which accounts for some 60% of overall revenue. The Express unit, which saw profits decline from 7% fiscal 2019, has been struggling. The company has cited the trade war as an issue that is hurting its business. The fact that the company ended its ground-delivery contract with Amazon in August has also pressured its growth, though at the time of the announcement, FedEx said less than 1.3% of revenue was attributed to Amazon.

For FedEx to rebound, however, there are several questions to which investors want answers. On Tuesday the company must show that the bottom has been reached and it can re-energize revenue growth and show an uptick in profits. From a valuation perspective, FedEx’s P/E ratio of 12 looks attractive as it implies minimal risk, especially with shares falling some 11% over the past year, while trading more than 17% below its 52-week high.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.