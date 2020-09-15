FedEx (FDX) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

FedEx (FDX) will report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. FDX stock, which is up 110% in six months and up 54% year to date, is trading near 52-week highs, buoyed by stronger-than-expected business activity, particularly in its domestic parcel capacity.

After a strong showing last quarter, driven by increased pandemic-induced e-commerce volumes, the market is eager to see what the global logistic giant can do for an encore. Last week analyst Duane Pfennigwerth at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating, saying “near-term pricing opportunity exists in ground, freight and International express (air cargo) given sharply lower belly capacity in passenger aircraft.”

Pfennigwerth who has a 12-month price target of $300, says, "Years of growth has been generated in a matter of months.” Even so, while investors have become more optimistic due to tight shipping capacity, which is driving up industry pricing, FedEx must show that the increased volumes, particularly in airfreight, aren’t going away.

“Over the last month it’s become clearer that the nascent pricing tailwind we outlined is real and gaining steam,” wrote Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee last Thursday in research report.

Raising his FedEx price target to $260 from $235, Wetherbee points out that “volume continues to surge at [or] near peak levels which is aiding density and absorbing excess capacity.” Another reason for his bullishness is due to less commercial air traffic, combined with fewer planes to carry cargo which is driving demand for FedEx. On Tuesday investors will want to hear that same level of optimism, namely about profitability improvements within FedEx’s Ground segment.

In the three months that ended August, analysts expect the Memphis, Tenn.-based company to earn $2.64 per share on revenue of $17.55 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $3.05 per share on revenue of $17.05 billion. For the full year, ending June 2021, earnings are projected to rise 15% year over year to $10.95 per share, up from $9.50 a year ago, while full-year revenue of $72 billion would rise 4% year over year.

FedEx deserves considerable credit for how quickly the management has restructured the business, reversing perceived weaknesses into strengths. The management has executed on the company’s many growth initiatives, including efforts to improve its Express hub automation and modernize its Express air fleet, while scaling up its business-to-business capabilities. What’s more, FedEx has seemingly moved beyond the loss of business the company had received from Amazon (AMZN).

All told, the company has also done a solid job adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic which at one point had devastated its business. In that vein, FedEx could capitalize on the opportunity to delivery vaccines should one (or several) come to market by the end of the year. The increased volume from vaccine delivery could extend far into 2021. And this possibility which may be excluded from FedEx’s Q2 and full-year 2021 guidance, may yet undervalue FedEx stock.

All told, it’s safe to say the bulls are now firmly in control of this stock. But what FedEx says regarding the first half of 2021 will be critical to how the stock performs. In other words, while FedEx is in a strong position today, the company still has a lot to prove on Tuesday.

