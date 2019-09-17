FedEx (FDX) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of FedEx (FDX) have underperformed the broader market for much of the year, rising just 8% compared to a 20% rise in the S&P 500 index. Among other things, the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China has presented headwinds, which forced it to lower guidance.

But can FedEx deliver for investors on Tuesday? The company will report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell. Despite the many challenges the company has faced, FedEx’s earnings results haven’t been as bad as its stock performance might suggest. While the bulls aren’t too confident about what the company might say on Tuesday, Wall Street analysts such as JPMorgan’s Brian Ossenbeck isn’t ready to throw in the towel.

After several difficult earnings reports, we’re at a point “where close is good enough and we are positive into the event,” Ossenbeck wrote in a note to investors Monday. That said, he reiterated a Neutral rating on FedEx stock, but lowered its price target to $168. Ossenbeck believes the negative news surrounding the company is priced into the stock and FedEx, which he puts into his “value” category, could surprise investors with a small beat on Tuesday. But will that be enough to drive the stock higher?

In the three months that ended July, analysts expect the Memphis, Tenn.-based company to earn $3.17 per share on revenue of $17.09 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $3.46 per share on revenue of $17.05 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to decline 5.5% year over year to $14.66 per share, while revenue of $71.32 billion would rise 2.3% year over year.

The decline in full-year earnings and meager revenue has contributed to the muted stock performance. Aside from the aforementioned trade war, the company has been working to shrink delivery windows and has since ended a few delivery agreements with Amazon (AMZN), which has been building its own delivery capabilities and is becoming a serious competitor to not only FedEx but also UPS (UPS). So far, Amazon’s impact has not shown in FedEx’s results.

In the fourth quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of $5.01 per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. Revenue came in at $17.8 billion, which missed estimates by $80 million. But the company has a lot to prove to investors on Tuesday. Beyond beating estimates, investors will want to know whether the company will combine its Express and Ground businesses, which has been rumored. This is in addition to progress to integrate TNT Express, which it acquired in 2016.

Investors will also want assurances that the company will not lower guidance as it has done in the previous three quarters. On the bright side, lowering guidance has also lowered expectations which, as I said above, could be a setup for nice beat. And while the company’s eroding fundamentals and headwinds will limit the upside in the share price, FedEx — thanks to its strong cash flow — offers a defensive quality that lowers the downside. Add in the 1.5% yield and the stock looks like a decent hold.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.