Markets
FDX

FedEx Express To Begin Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (FDX), said that it will begin transport of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine using its FedEx Priority Overnight service supported by FedEx Priority Alert advanced monitoring.

The statement comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of Emergency Use Authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine.

FedEx said it is working closely with healthcare customers to prepare for additional vaccine shipments and transportation of critical vaccine-related supplies.

According to the company, tThe FedEx network is well-positioned to handle COVID-19 vaccine shipments around the world with temperature-control solutions, near real-time monitoring capabilities and a dedicated healthcare team to support the express transportation of vaccines and bioscience shipments.

FedEx said, to help reach underserved communities with the COVID-19 vaccine, that it has committed $4 million in cash and in-kind transportation support to several nonprofits serving communities in the U.S. and around the world.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular