FedEx Express pilots, management file for mediation

David Shepardson Reuters
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - FedEx Express FDX.N pilots and management jointly filed for federal mediation with the National Mediation Board for assistance with contract negotiations that began in May 2021, the Air Line Pilots Association said Wednesday.

The pilots union said the filing is necessary to seek expedited mediation under the Railway Labor Act. More than 100 off-duty FedEx pilots held an informational picket in New York last week.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

