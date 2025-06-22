FEDEX Earnings Preview: Recent $FDX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FEDEX ($FDX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $22,087,825,814 and earnings of $5.99 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FDX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FEDEX Insider Trading Activity

FEDEX insiders have traded $FDX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK W SMITH (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 123,850 shares for an estimated $25,122,520 .

. JOHN ALAN SMITH (COO - US&CAN FEC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,155 shares for an estimated $1,499,050 .

. GINA F. ADAMS (EVP GENL COUNSEL/SECTY) sold 4,770 shares for an estimated $1,153,624

SUSAN C SCHWAB sold 3,980 shares for an estimated $1,100,256

RICHARD W SMITH (COO INTL - CEO Airline FEC) sold 2,576 shares for an estimated $713,373

JOHN W DIETRICH (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFF) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $273,980

AMY B LANE purchased 333 shares for an estimated $91,929

FEDEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 664 institutional investors add shares of FEDEX stock to their portfolio, and 988 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FEDEX Government Contracts

We have seen $1,018,150,299 of award payments to $FDX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

FEDEX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FDX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/05, 04/08, 04/04, 04/03 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/08, 04/04, 04/03 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

FEDEX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FDX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 03/21/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

FEDEX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FDX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FDX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $337.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $354.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $221.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $337.0 on 03/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

