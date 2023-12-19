FedEx cuts full-year revenue forecast

Adds shares, background and details on share buyback in paragraphs 3-6

Dec 19 (Reuters) - FedEx FDX.N cut its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday after United Parcel Service UPS.N clawed back customers lost during its tumultuous labor negotiations.

FedEx now expects low-single-digit percentage decline in revenue year over year, compared to the prior forecast of about flat revenue growth.

The company's shares fell 6.7% to $261.38 after the bell.

FedEx, which has been slashing costs to protect profits, saw some worried UPS customers shifting packages to the FedEx network ahead of the Aug. 1 expiration of the rival's contract covering about 340,000 United Brotherhood of Teamsters-represented workers.

As one of the largest providers of less-than-truckload shipping, FedEx also was in prime position to benefit from the bankruptcy of Yellow, one of the sector's dominant players.

FedEx said it expects to repurchase an additional $1 billion of common stock during fiscal 2024.

