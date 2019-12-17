FedEx cuts 2020 profit forecast after quarterly profit drop

Adds analysts' estimate, details on outlook

Dec 17 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp FDX.N on Tuesday issued its second warning on fiscal 2020 profit after quarterly earnings fell sharply on lackluster global trade, higher ground delivery costs and the end of its delivery relationship with Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, the world's top online retailer.

Shares fell 6.2% in after-hours trade to $153.11

Adjusted net income fell almost 39% to $660 million, or $2.51 per share, in the fiscal second quarter ended Aug. 31, missing analysts' average estimate for a profit of $2.76 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue was down 2.8% at $17.3 billion.

In September, FedEx lowered its earnings forecast for the year ending May 31, 2020, to $11 to $13 per share. On Tuesday, it cut that to $10.25 to $11.50 per share.

The company said the latest reduction followed missed revenue targets in all transportation segments and higher costs from residential delivery services.

In response, the company is further curtailing its Express air network operations, restricting hiring and exploring other ways to reduce costs.

