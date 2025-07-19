FedEx Corporation Stock (FDX) Opinions on Trade Uncertainties and Strategic Shifts

Recent discussions on X about FedEx Corporation (FDX) have centered on the company's challenges amid global trade uncertainties and internal strategic shifts. Posts on the platform highlight concerns over the loss of a significant USPS contract and the potential impact of rising tariffs, with some users pointing to a lack of clear guidance from the company as a source of frustration. The stock's recent performance, including a reported year-to-date decline, has sparked debates about whether this signals deeper issues or a temporary setback.

Additionally, there’s buzz on X regarding FedEx’s planned freight spinoff in 2026, with mixed reactions on whether this move will streamline operations or add further complexity. Some users have expressed skepticism about the company’s ability to navigate these headwinds, while others see the current dip as a potential opportunity. The tone of the conversation reflects a broader unease about macroeconomic factors affecting logistics giants like FedEx.

FedEx Corporation Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FDX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 05/05, 04/08, 04/04, 04/03 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/08, 04/04, 04/03 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

FedEx Corporation Insider Trading Activity

FedEx Corporation insiders have traded $FDX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK W SMITH (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 123,850 shares for an estimated $25,122,520 .

. JOHN ALAN SMITH (COO - US&CAN FEC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,155 shares for an estimated $1,499,050 .

. GINA F. ADAMS (EVP GENL COUNSEL/SECTY) sold 4,770 shares for an estimated $1,153,624

PAUL S WALSH sold 3,610 shares for an estimated $860,240

MARVIN R ELLISON sold 3,610 shares for an estimated $855,353

R BRAD MARTIN sold 2,123 shares for an estimated $513,235

FedEx Corporation Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 650 institutional investors add shares of FedEx Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 939 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FedEx Corporation Government Contracts

We have seen $1,037,336,988 of award payments to $FDX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

FedEx Corporation Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FDX in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

FedEx Corporation Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FDX recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $FDX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $275.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $278.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a target price of $315.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Jason Seidl from TD Cowen set a target price of $269.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $320.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $297.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $295.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $235.0 on 06/25/2025

