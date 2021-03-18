FedEx Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $892 million, or $3.30 per share. This compares with $315 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $939 million or $3.47 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $21.5 billion from $17.5 billion last year.

FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $939 Mln. vs. $371 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.47 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.24 -Revenue (Q3): $21.5 Bln vs. $17.5 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.60 to $18.20

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.