Markets
FDX

FedEx Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.51 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) released earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $560 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $935 million, or $3.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.66 billion or $2.51 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $17.3 billion from $17.8 billion last year.

FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $0.66 Bln. vs. $1.08 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.51 vs. $4.03 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $17.3 Bln vs. $17.8 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.25 - $11,50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular