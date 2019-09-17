Markets
FedEx Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) released a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $745 million, or $2.84 per share. This compares with $835 million, or $3.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $800 million or $3.05 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $17.05 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $800 Mln. vs. $933 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.05 vs. $3.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.16 -Revenue (Q1): $17.05 Bln vs. $17.05 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.00 to $12.00

