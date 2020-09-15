FedEx Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.25 billion, or $4.72 per share. This compares with $0.75 billion, or $2.84 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.28 billion or $4.87 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $19.3 billion from $17.0 billion last year.

FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.28 Bln. vs. $0.80 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.87 vs. $3.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.69 -Revenue (Q1): $19.3 Bln vs. $17.0 Bln last year.

