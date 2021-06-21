FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.75 Dividend

It looks like FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase FedEx's shares on or after the 25th of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 12th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.75 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.60 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that FedEx has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current share price of $285.32. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. FedEx has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 23% of its income after tax. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 18% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that FedEx's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:FDX Historic Dividend June 21st 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see FedEx has grown its earnings rapidly, up 25% a year for the past five years. FedEx looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. FedEx has delivered 20% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has FedEx got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? FedEx has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while FedEx has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for FedEx that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

