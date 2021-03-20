FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Just Beat EPS By 6.7%: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 7.8% to hit US$22b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$3.30, some 6.7% above whatthe analysts had expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:FDX Earnings and Revenue Growth March 20th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from FedEx's 24 analysts is for revenues of US$83.0b in 2022, which would reflect a credible 5.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 99% to US$18.63. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$83.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$18.64 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$327, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic FedEx analyst has a price target of US$386 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$218. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that FedEx's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 4.3% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 7.6% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 7.2% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that FedEx is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that FedEx's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for FedEx going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for FedEx that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.