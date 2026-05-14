FedEx Corporation Moves Ahead With $4.1B Freight Separation Plan

FedEx Corporation FDX took a major step toward reshaping its business by approving the spin-off of its freight division into a standalone publicly traded company. Through this separation, FedEx aims to unlock shareholder value and allow both businesses to pursue more focused operational and financial strategies. Once the transaction closes on June 1, FedEx Freight will trade independently on the NYSE under the ticker “FDXF,” while FedEx will continue trading as “FDX.”

The spin-off gives FedEx Freight Holding Company, Inc. greater flexibility to focus exclusively on the less-than-truckload (LTL) freight market, which operates under different demand patterns and margin dynamics than parcel delivery. As an independent company, FedEx Freight can directly prioritize investments in network expansion, pricing initiatives and fleet modernization. At the same time, FedEx can sharpen its focus on parcel delivery optimization, international expansion and broader efficiency initiatives tied to its long-term transformation strategy.

FedEx also structured the transaction to strengthen its financial position. The company expects to receive approximately $4.1 billion through a pre-separation cash dividend funded by FedEx Freight’s debt financing activities. In addition, FedEx will temporarily retain a 19.9% stake in the freight business, giving management flexibility to reduce debt further or return value to shareholders through future exchanges or distributions. The expected tax-free treatment of the transaction for U.S. shareholders further improves the deal’s appeal from an investor perspective.

The separation highlights management’s confidence in the long-term growth potential of both businesses despite ongoing transportation market uncertainty. Investors will closely monitor whether the two companies can deliver stronger earnings growth, operational agility and higher valuation multiples independently than they could as a combined entity. If FedEx executes the transition smoothly, the spin-off could position both companies for more targeted growth and stronger competitive positioning in their respective markets.

FDX Share Price Performance Top of Form

FedEx’s shares have rallied 59.9% in a year compared with the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry’s 14.6% growth.



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FDX’s Zacks Rank

FDX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and International Seaways INSW.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 33.93%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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