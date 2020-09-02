Dividends
FDX

FedEx Corporation (FDX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

FedEx Corporation (FDX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FDX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that FDX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $225.46, the dividend yield is 1.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FDX was $225.46, representing a -0.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $226.55 and a 154.21% increase over the 52 week low of $88.69.

FDX is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL). FDX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.89. Zacks Investment Research reports FDX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.76%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FDX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FDX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FDX as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)
  • iShares Trust (VLUE)
  • iShares Trust (IYT)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
  • Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (EQWL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYT with an increase of 36.07% over the last 100 days. XTN has the highest percent weighting of FDX at 3.71%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDX

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    21 hours ago

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular