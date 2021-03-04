FedEx Corporation (FDX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

FedEx Corporation (FDX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FDX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that FDX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FDX was $258.77, representing a -15.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $305.66 and a 191.77% increase over the 52 week low of $88.69.

FDX is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL). FDX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.19. Zacks Investment Research reports FDX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 81.51%, compared to an industry average of -11.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FDX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FDX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FDX as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IYT)

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL)

ETF Series Solutions (ACSI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXR with an increase of 26.44% over the last 100 days. IYT has the highest percent weighting of FDX at 11.72%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.