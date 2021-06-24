FedEx Corporation (FDX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 25, 2021

FedEx Corporation (FDX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FDX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $297.37, the dividend yield is 1.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FDX was $297.37, representing a -7.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $319.90 and a 130.02% increase over the 52 week low of $129.28.

FDX is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and Southwest Airlines Company (LUV). FDX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.29. Zacks Investment Research reports FDX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 90.61%, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FDX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FDX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FDX as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (FDX)

iShares Trust (FDX)

John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (FDX)

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (FDX)

ETF Series Solutions (FDX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XTN with an increase of 23.52% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FDX at 2.51%.

