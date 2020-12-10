FedEx Corporation (FDX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 11, 2020

FedEx Corporation (FDX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FDX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that FDX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $295.32, the dividend yield is .88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FDX was $295.32, representing a -3.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $305.66 and a 232.98% increase over the 52 week low of $88.69.

FDX is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL). FDX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.77. Zacks Investment Research reports FDX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 63.94%, compared to an industry average of 25.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FDX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FDX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FDX as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)

iShares Trust (IYT)

Global X Funds (BOSS)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYT with an increase of 31.15% over the last 100 days. FIDU has the highest percent weighting of FDX at 2.15%.

