FedEx Corporation (FDX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2021

FedEx Corporation (FDX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FDX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FDX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $244.75, the dividend yield is 1.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FDX was $244.75, representing a -23.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $319.90 and a 13.13% increase over the 52 week low of $216.34.

FDX is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and Southwest Airlines Company (LUV). FDX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $18.82. Zacks Investment Research reports FDX's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 7.25%, compared to an industry average of 12.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to FDX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FDX as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR)

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA)

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI)

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (TPOR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TPOR with an increase of 41.95% over the last 100 days. IYT has the highest percent weighting of FDX at 3.96%.

