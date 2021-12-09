FedEx Corporation (FDX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2021

FedEx Corporation (FDX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FDX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FDX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $244.75, the dividend yield is 1.23%.
The previous trading day's last sale of FDX was $244.75, representing a -23.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $319.90 and a 13.13% increase over the 52 week low of $216.34.
FDX is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and Southwest Airlines Company (LUV). FDX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $18.82. Zacks Investment Research reports FDX's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 7.25%, compared to an industry average of 12.5%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fdx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to FDX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FDX as a top-10 holding:
- iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)
- First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR)
- Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA)
- American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI)
- Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (TPOR).
The top-performing ETF of this group is TPOR with an increase of 41.95% over the last 100 days. IYT has the highest percent weighting of FDX at 3.96%.
