FedEx Corporation Announces Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $0.96 billion, or $4.04 per share. This compares with $0.74 billion, or $3.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 billion or $4.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $23.5 billion from $22.0 billion last year.

FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.96 Bln. vs. $0.74 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.04 vs. $3.03 last year. -Revenue: $23.5 Bln vs. $22.0 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.80 - $19.00

