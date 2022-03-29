Markets
FDX

FedEx Corp. Names Raj Subramaniam President & CEO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - FedEx Corp. (FDX) announced that Frederick Smith, Chairman and CEO, will become Executive Chairman, and Raj Subramaniam, President and Chief Operating Officer, will be promoted to President and CEO. The changes are effective June 1, 2022.

Subramaniam was elected to the FedEx Board in 2020 and will maintain his seat on the Board. Previously, Subramaniam was President and Chief Executive Officer of FedEx Express. He also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of FedEx Corp.

The company also announced that Brad Martin, Chair of the Board's Audit Committee, is now non-executive Vice Chairman of the Board. Martin is the Board's designated successor to serve as Chairman of the Board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular