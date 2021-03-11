FedEx CEO to testify as U.S. lawmakers made green infrastructure push

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - FedEx FDX.N Chief Executive Frederick Smith will testify before Congress on Wednesday as U.S. lawmakers begin a push for a massive hike in infrastructure spending and push toward electrification, congressional aides said Thursday.

The previously unreported testimony will come at a hearing before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Representative Peter DeFazio, a Democrat who chairs the panel, said in a Reuters interview a massive infrastructure bill will create millions of new jobs and reduce carbon emissions. "We're trying to make the business case -- everybody else is going to go electric -- you don't have to believe in climate change," DeFazio said.

Last week, FedEx said it planned to become carbon-neutral by 2040 and will invest $2 billion in vehicle electrification, sustainable energy, and carbon sequestration.

