FedEx Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FDX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $256.51, changing hands as low as $256.13 per share. FedEx Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDX's low point in its 52 week range is $213.805 per share, with $291.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $256.87. The FDX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.